‘Gotta Go to School’: Trump Issues Guidance for Reopening Educational Institutions Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump says that teams from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand ready for possible deployment as schools across the nation reopen for in-school classes.

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Trump listed a series of general recommendations for upcoming school openings.

The @WhiteHouse general recommendations for all schools re-opening during the #coronavirus pandemic now being read by @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/bahQ2cugMH — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 12, 2020

The US president also proposed a reiterated his $70 billion funding model for kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) schools, giving preference to schools that reopen for in-person classes.

According to the proposal, originally announced back in July, "approximately $35 billion of the $70 billion will be reserved for schools that reopen."

"I think the money should follow the student," Trump argued from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. "That's something we want to do, and we're having a hard time with the Democrats."

He went on to say that 125 million reusable face masks would be provided to school districts across the country.

The US president also claimed that "99.5%" of COVID-19 novel coronavirus deaths are adults and that children experience "mild symptoms." He added that children who do experience medical complications "often have underlying medical conditions."

Trump Claims 'Political Reasons' Fuel COVID-19 Concerns

"I have a feeling on November 4th that somebody is going to announce, 'schools are open. The country is open. Everything is open.' I really believe a lot of this is done for political reasons, if you want to know the truth," he claimed on Wednesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has been selected as the running mate of former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, called out Trump during a Tuesday rally from Delaware.

Kamala Harris goes after Trump and Pence pic.twitter.com/uGEWW9ti9t — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 12, 2020

