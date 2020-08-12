Skies Over US Illuminated by Perseid Meteor Shower - Video

The Perseid Meteor shower is lighting up the sky above the United States, expected to reach its peak between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The majestic sky show occurs every year, between 17 July and 24 August, and tends to peak around 9-13 August.
Named after the Perseus constellation from which the meteors appear to originate, the Perseids space debris from comet Swift-Tuttle that has made many trips through the solar system, marking the latest in 1992. Currently, this 133-year orbit comet is far from Earth.
The Perseids are actively sought by stargazers and astronomers as one can see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place during this meteor shower.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
