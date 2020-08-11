US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as 2020 Running Mate

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he has chosen US Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his 2020 running mate.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris— a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden tweeted Tuesday.

"I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person. I need someone who understands the pain that so many people in our nation are suffering. Whether they've lost their job, their business, a loved one to this virus," Biden said about his choice.

— Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 11, 2020

"I need someone who understands that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation. And that if we’re going to get through these crises - we need to come together and unite for a better America. Kamala gets that," Biden added.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," Biden also stated.

Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in December after attempting to become the first Black woman to win a major party's presidential nomination.

More details to follow.