20:28 GMT11 August 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while departing for a trip to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2020.

    US Secret Service Releases a Statement on the Shooting That Occurred Near The White House

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    by
    The incident occurred on 10 August as US President Donald Trump was speaking at a press briefing. The president and other officials taking part in the event were escorted by security agents into a hidden room.

    US Secret Service has released a statement on a shooting that occurred near the White House on Monday. According to the agency, the White House shooter is a 51-year-old male. No further details have been provided on the identity of the perpetrator or his motives. The Secret Service said the White House complex was not breached during the incident.

    "The suspect approached the officer and told the officer he had a weapon. The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew the object from his clothing. He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon striking the individual in the torso”, read the US Secret Service statement.

    According to the agency, officers at the scene rendered first aid to the shooter and emergency medical services were also called. An investigation has been launched into the incident, as well as a review of the actions of the officer who shot the suspected shooter. There has been no information on the perpetrator’s condition. The District of Columbia fire department previously said that he had suffered serious or critical injuries.

    The incident caused Trump to be whisked away from the podium by USSS agents, as the president and other people taking part in the briefing were escorted into a hidden room. Several minutes later, Trump returned to the room containing the press and said that the situation was under control.

    Answering a reporter's question of whether he was rattled by the incident Trump said: "It's unfortunate that this is a world, but the world's always been a dangerous place. It's not something unique".

    Tags:
    shooting, United States, Donald Trump, White House
