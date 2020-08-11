Demonstrators Take to Streets of Portland to Protest Against Police Brutality

People take to the streets of Portland for another round of protests against police brutality and racial discrimination hours after US President Donald Trump reiterated that the National Guard was ready "to act immediately" to get the situation under control.
Protests against police brutality and racism erupted across the US after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May.
In Portland, the protests have turned into regular clashes with the federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city in order to maintain law and order despite the objections of state and local authorities.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)