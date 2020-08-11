Joe Biden Slams Belarusian President 'Lukashenka', Calls to 'Refrain From Violence' Amid Protests

Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden released a statement via Medium platform on Belarusian presidential election, referring to the incumbent Presidents Alexander Lukashenko as "Lukashenka", slamming the elections as "marred by electoral fraud" and calling to "refrain from further violence".
"I stand with those who are calling for a transparent and accurate vote count and the release of all political prisoners. I also call on President Lukashenka to respect the rights of peaceful protestors and to refrain from further violence. My administration will never shy away from standing up for democratic principles and human rights, and we will work with our democratic allies and partners to speak with one voice in demanding these rights be respected", Biden said in his statement.
Saying that "the Lukashenka regime has cut internet access, arrested protesters and independent journalists, and tried to muzzle foreign observers", Biden claimed that "these are not the actions of a political leader confident that he has won a fairly conducted election".
He also praised "brave citizens — journalists, activists, and ordinary people documenting these extraordinary events".
Former Vice President's statement echoed that of State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who earlier denounced the Belarusian presidential elections as "not free and fair" and called on the country's government to "refrain from use of force and release those wrongfully detained".
Presidential election in Belarus finished on Monday, with Alexander Lukashenko securing 80% of votes - something that opposition dismissed as election rigging. The nation's capital, Minsk, along with several other cities, has been spanned by the mass protests over the election results. Demonstrations started on Sunday and have been ongoing until late Monday.
