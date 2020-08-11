US ‘Applauds’ Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Slovakia

"The United States applauds the recent actions taken by Slovakia to protect against threats that foreign malign actors pose to its sovereignty," Ortagus said on Twitter.
"@SlovakiaMFA has sent a clear signal that it will not tolerate Russia’s politically-motivated criminal acts on Slovak soil or in Europe," the spokeswoman said.
Reuters reported Monday that the Slovak Foreign Ministry had confirmed the expulsion of three Russian diplomats from the country. Bloomberg reported Monday citing an unnamed official that three Russian diplomats were being expelled from Slovakia on suspicion of espionage.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the expulsion of Russians from Slovakia, said that a mirror response would follow.
"Traditionally, a mirror response will follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.
