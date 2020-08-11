Register
02:01 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020.

    Trump Reportedly Considers Denying Americans, Legal Residents Suspected of COVID-19 Entrance to US

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (74)
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080128307_0:17:3072:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_866b5bc84004be2cfde68322fdf58927.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008111080128099-trump-reportedly-considers-denying-americans-legal-residents-suspected-of-covid-19-entrance-to-us/

    The coronavirus pandemic prompted the United States, as well as the rest of the globe, to close borders to foreigners, particularly those arriving from virus hotspots, in a bid to slow the spread of the disease. The measures have excluded American citizens and legal permanent residents wishing to return to their country.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a temporary ban on American citizens and legal permanent residents suspected of being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from returning to the United States from abroad, The New York Times reported on Monday.

    The new resolution would reportedly cancel earlier regulations that allowed the two categories to return to the country during the border closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The new proposed regulation allows authorities to deny entry to both US citizens and legal residents, in case an official “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease.”

    US federal agencies have been requested by the Trump administration to offer feedback on the draft regulation to the White House by a Tuesday deadline, according to the newspaper. It has not been made clear whether the proposal will be approved by the administration or when it would be announced.

    The documents, partially obtained by the outlet, stated that American citizens and legal permanent residents could not be blocked as an entire class of people, adding that a ban must “include appropriate protections to ensure that no Constitutional rights are infringed.”

    The draft regulation, which did not point out for how long the two categories would be denied entrance to the US, highlighted that the prohibition would apply “only in the rarest of circumstances,” and “when required in the interest of public health, and be limited in duration.”

    The modified rule is expected to be applied at all US airports and land borders, particularly at the US-Mexico border, which has witnessed frequent movement by US citizens and legal permanent residents, according to The Times.

    The documents cited the death of the health minister of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Dr. Jesus Grajeda, two weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease in late July, as a concern for the pandemic in the neighboring country.

    The order comes as the United States witnesses an ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

    As of Monday, there are a minimum of 5.08 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US COVID-19 death toll stands at over 163,400. The United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (74)

    Related:

    US Health Chief Conveys Trump's Message of 'Strong Support' to Taiwanese Leader
    Users Weigh in as Robin Williams' Daughter Slams Eric Trump Over Clip of Her Late Dad Mocking Biden
    Team Trump Sees Biden Debates as ‘Inflection Point’ in Presidential Campaign
    Trump Says US National Guard Ready to 'Act Immediately' to Secure Portland
    Video: Trump Rushed From Briefing Room After Shooting Unfolds Outside White House Grounds
    Tags:
    citizens, residents, Donald Trump, lockdown, borders, coronavirus, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse