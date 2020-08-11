Register
02:50 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020.

    Chuck Schumer Slams Trump Executive Orders on Financial Aid, Struggles to Remember ‘3 Good Words’

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080126840_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_0d8769ae90674b0b8393d5b1538f5f15.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008111080126477-chuck-schumer-slams-trump-executive-orders-on-financial-aid-struggles-to-remember-3-good-words/

    US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made an appearance on Monday on MSNBC to talk about US President Donald Trump’s executive orders on aid reportedly dedicated to address the public health crisis and economic woes triggered by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized a recently signed executive orders by US President Donald Trump on coronavirus pandemic economic relief during a live interview on MSNBC on Monday, forgetting three “good” words.

    “We need bold action. We are not going to settle for some skimpy thing that doesn’t work,” Schumer said of Trump’s economic executive orders. “You know, what I called it, by the way, was, what I’ve been calling them, what I’ve been calling this is unworkable, uh, um, uh — I got to remember the words, but they’re good---.”

    Before remembering the words, Schumer was interrupted by host Joe Scarborough, who suggested the missing words were “great” and wanted to go on, calling on fellow journalist Mike Barnicle to put a question to the New York Senator.

    “Great words, Senator. Senator, Mike Barnicle, Mike Barnicle is with us and has a question for you. Mike. Mike,” Scarborough said.

    The Democratic leader was quick to summon up his ideas and pronounce three words to accomplish the contexts.

    “They’re far too narrow. Weak. Unworkable, weak, and far too narrow. That’s it. That’s the three words,” Schumer added.

    On Saturday, Trump signed four executive orders intended to provide financial aid to Americans amidst the ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, after a failure in negotiations with Congress earlier in the week.

    In response to the unilateral move, Schumer, along with US Speaker of the Nouse Nancy Pelosi, in a joint statement, slammed the president for bypassing Congress with executive actions.

    Related:

    US Lacks Enough Coronavirus Tests to Let People Go Back to Work - Pelosi, Schumer
    Minority Leader Schumer Seeks Senate Probe of COVID-19 Test Shortage When Congress Returns
    Dems Pelosi, Schumer Knocked for Blasting Trump Over His ‘Faith-Dishonouring Photo-op’ With Bible
    Trump Dubs US 'Toughest Country to Deal With' Due to Dems Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, ‘Bad People’
    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer: Republicans Treating Coronavirus 'Flood' like 'Leaky Faucet'
    Tags:
    lapse, memory, relief aid, coronavirus, COVID-19, Chuck Schumer, US Senate, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse