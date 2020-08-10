Register
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 28, 2020

    Biden Reportedly Done With VP Interviews, Set to Announce Pick in Coming Days

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    As the 2020 Democratic National Convention approaches, and candidate Joe Biden is expected to be confirmed as his party's presidential candidate, speculation has emerged that his choice has narrowed to either Senator Kamala Harris or Barack Obama's former national security adviser, Susan Rice.

    The likely Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, has finished interviewing VP contenders and is set to announce his running mate in the middle of the week, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

    The report also said that the four-member committee formed to look into candidates for Biden's VP has been "effectively dismantled", as its work has been completed and Biden has been left to make up his mind.

    Biden allies, cited by The NYT, expect the announcement as soon as Tuesday, though some argue it may come on Wednesday.

    The report outlined Senator Kamala Harris of California, Susan Rice, the former national security adviser, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan as "some of the strongest contenders", noting that Biden's team also considered Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico as well as Representatives Karen Bass of California and Val Demings of Florida.

    All VP candidates were interviewed by Biden and his search team, led by former Connecticut Senator Christopher J. Dodd. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the interviews took place over the phone, while a handful were conducted in person.

    Despite a “virtual event introducing our running mate” reportedly in the works, Biden's decision remains a mystery, even for the event organisers. 

    “This is like the best-kept secret in the universe,” said former Democratic Senator from of California, Barbara Boxer, who served with Biden in the Senate. “We’re all anxious so we can get this behind us and get on that trail.”

    Having vowed to pick a woman as his running mate, Biden has also faced calls to choose a Black VP, amid country-wide anti-racism protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd. The presumptive Democratic nominee has to date considered Black, Latina, Asian-American and white contenders.

    Biden's presidential candidacy is expected to be confirmed during the Democratic National convention, scheduled to take place 17-20 August. In the presidential election set for 3 November, the former vice president will face incumbent US President Donald Trump.

    US Election 2020, vice president, Joe Biden, US
