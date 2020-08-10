Nikki Haley Mocked Online After Complaining About Late USPS Popcorn Delivery

Online controversy has centered around the former US ambassador to the United Nations after she complained about postal service delays amid late deliveries nationwide.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has become the subject of ridicule on social media on Monday following a tweet she made complaining about The Popcorn Factory missing her orders.

The former international ambassador expressed her vexation with the company after “two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates".

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

​The tweet saw users mock Haley for her post, with some blaming US Postal Service (USPS) delays in mail delivery after sweeping reforms by the postmaster to the agency, including a reduction of overtime work.

Did you choose the first-class USPS delivery option with no tracking number?



Because that would explain it. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020

When the USPS is purposely slowed down to prevent people's votes to be counted, no problem.

But don't mess with @NikkiHaley popcorn delivery. https://t.co/KKF5K6IP6I — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 10, 2020

​The hashtag #DisappointedNephew was used frequently, in a display of irony.

before Nikki Haley used #DisappointedNephew in a tweet this morning to try to speak to the manager of a mail-order popcorn company, only 13 people had ever used that hashtag on twitter, most of whom were also trying to speak to the manager. just an insanely good hashtag — james 🐎🔫 (@buffalocialism) August 10, 2020

​Qasim Rashid, Democratic candidate for the Virginia State House, highlighted that the defunding of the USPS by the Trump appointee is affecting multiple companies, including the The Popcorn Factory, and noted that the decision must be reversed.

Popcorn Factory ships via USPS.



Maybe stop Trump from defunding the USPS. Millions of businesses, Veterans, & tens of millions of rural Americans need the USPS to live. https://t.co/QU5oOGbekZ — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) August 10, 2020

​According to the company website, they also ship their products using FedEx.

Scrubs actor Zach Braff also issued a response.

​Anna Swartz, deputy managing editor for Policygenius, gave “thoughts & prayers” to the former ambassador over the USPS delivery problems.

damn wow I knew dismantling the postal service would affect our elections but I never though it would delay popcorn deliveries too ... thoughts & prayers https://t.co/4sKxBFpxOn — Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) August 10, 2020

This would be a home run under any circumstances, but the #DisappointedNephew elevates it to an instant classic pic.twitter.com/tbqMoNcFhf — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 10, 2020

​The Popcorn Factory responded to Haley's tweet, requesting a private message to "resolve this matter".

Hi, Nikki!



Thank you for reaching out to us. I am sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you. I will be glad to resolve this matter with you privately. Please send a private message on Facebook or Instagram with your order details, so I can further assist you.

— Bernard — The Popcorn Factory (@PopcornFactory) August 10, 2020

​Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, announced last week that USPS leadership will be reformed, including the removal of two top officials who oversee the organisation's daily operations. Democrats have demanded an inquiry into shipping delays.