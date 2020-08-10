Register
17:39 GMT10 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del.

    Biden's Campaign is Said to Be Working Closely With Facebook, Google Staffers Despite Early Attacks

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In December, former Vice President Joe Biden told the New York Times editorial board that he has “never been a fan of Facebook”, while attacking Silicon Valley companies for the absence of liability over the content they post – something his Republican rival Donald Trump is also very critical of.

    Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has been working closely with current staffers of major tech giant companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as people who have advised them in the past, The New York Times reported citing a reviewed document containing this information.

    Biden has strongly attacked major social media and tech platforms in the past, especially Facebook. However, the Innovation Policy Committee, a volunteer group advising his campaign that has around 700 members, has at least eight participants who are currently working for this firm and other Silicon Valley giants, with others also having close ties to them. Some of Biden’s top advisers have previously worked for Apple, the report adds.

    According to the NYT, this information has been “raising concerns” among those critics of the industry who believe that Big Tech firms have been repressing competition in the United States, as well as failing to adequately address instances of hate speech or disinformation on their platforms. They could be set to “co-opt” a “potential” administration of Joe Biden if he wins November elections, the report notes.

    A spokesman for Biden’s campaign Matt Hill told the NYT in a statement that despite the committee’s advising role, the presumptive Democratic candidate would not easily succumb to the Big Tech agenda:

    “Many technology giants and their executives have not only abused their power but misled the American people, damaged our democracy and evaded any form of responsibility”, Hill said. “Anyone who thinks that campaign volunteers or advisers will change Joe Biden’s fundamental commitment to stopping the abuse of power and stepping up for the middle class doesn’t know Joe Biden”.

    The report could be considered surprising considering the fact that Joe Biden has been a strong critic of American tech enterprises, especially Facebook, citing its “irresponsible” role over some of the ads that have been circulating on the platform, including one that claimed that the former vice president “blackmailed” Ukrainian officials not to investigate his son Hunter Biden in relation to the so-called Burisma Holdings money laundering scandal.

    Biden also insisted in December 2019, much as Donald Trump did later, that Section 210 of the Communications Decency Act, which implies that online platforms should not be held liable for things posted on them by social media users, should be revoked. He also said that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg “should be submitted to civil liability and his company to civil liability” over alleged misinformation on the social media service.

    Tags:
    Amazon, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse