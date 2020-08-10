Major Explosion Destroys Several Houses in Baltimore: One Killed, Many Feared Trapped - Photo, Video

A major gas explosion has been reported in Baltimore, US, with at least one person believed dead and many more trapped, according to local radio WBFF. Baltimore City firefighters are currently on the scene at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Road. According to reports, 3 homes were involved in the explosion.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020
DEVELOPING: Multiple injuries and entrapments reported following explosion that leveled 3 homes in Baltimore, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/AF4iVz8dBt— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 10, 2020
