US Airlines Creates Lists of Passengers Who Refuse to Wear Masks – Reports

US airlines have started to make “no fly lists” of passengers who refused to wear masks during flights, according to Business Insider.
Alaska Airlines had earlier said that would refuse passengers the ability to fly next time if they refused to wear a mask, according to reports.
Earlier this month, passengers were denied entrance to Delta airplanes for refusing to comply with the airline’s mask policies.
“We’ve had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, as quoted by CNN.
According to new guidelines, US airlines are abiding by a "no mask, no fly" rule.
Most recently, the US crossed the 5 million coronavirus cases threshold. It leads the world both in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths, currently estimated at over 162,900.
