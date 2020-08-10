BLM Protesters, Blue Rally Participants Clash in Colorado - Videos

Anti-racism protesters crashed a Back the Blue rally outside the Fort Collins Police Department Saturday afternoon.
The confrontation resulted in three arrested, both from counterprotesters and the Blue Rally participants, according to local media.
A series of videos posted on Instagram captures the moments of the fight, with people screaming and punching each other in the face. One of the clips shows protesters piling up on one another.
One of the attendees can be heard saying, "Keep punching each other in the face but don't shoot anybody".
PLEASE WATCH AND SPREAD !!!! I was at the Pro Police FCPD rally today. Counter protestors were violently beaten and had no signs of aggression or hostility. Pro Police protestors forced them to the end of the block and then savagely assaulted them. Afterwards the COUNTER PROTESTORS WERE DETAINED. The officers did not tell them why they were being detained. The pro police protestors who literally assaulted these people for no fucking reason other than being PSYCHOPATHS got away with it. I am so sick and tired of this.
According to witnesses at the scene, it seemed to start as a peaceful conversation between both sides, but turned violent when another group of counter-protesters showed up, allegedly taunting the pro-police group.
Witnesses also said that there was no police presence at the moment of the fight.
