Trump Says US Will Send Additional Aid to Lebanon

Washington earlier sent three large aircraft to blast-hit Beirut with medical supplies, food, water, and emergency equipment to help.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States will be sending additional planes with aid to Lebanon following the recent powerful and deadly explosion in Beirut.

On Saturday, the US president said he informed the Lebanese government that three US aircraft were en route with medical supplies and first responders. He also said the US stands ready to assist in the investigation into the accident.

...At 3pm this afternoon, spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that 3 large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with Medical Supplies, Food and Water. Also, First Responders, Technicians, Doctors, and Nurses on the way... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Beirut was hit by a massive explosion on Tuesday, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000 more, while many bodies have been still not been identified. Significant damage has been done to the city, with dozens of buildings damaged or fully destroyed as a result of the accident.

According to the city's authorities, the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then.

Multiple countries have offered Lebanon help to deal with the consequences of the blast.