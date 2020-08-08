Trump Holds Press Briefing in Bedminster, New Jersey - Video

President Doland Trump is holding a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.
On Thursday, the president said he had instructed his staff to start drafting an Executive Order on unemployment benefits and other aid for jobless Americans should the sides remain at an impasse.
Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked for two weeks now on talks over a new coronavirus relief agreement that would decide whether to extend a $600 weekly check for jobless Americans or come up with a new benefit for them.
