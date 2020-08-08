Trump Says 'Would Like to be Asked' by Portland Authorities to Crush Protests

“We would like to be asked. We will go in and stop the problems in Portland in 24 hours," Trump said.
"Left-wing violent extremism poses an increasing threat to our country. And we stop it ... It’s an ideology we have to stop," Trump also noted. “What you are seeing in Portland is the radical left’s agenda in action. Portland is their roadmap for America … They look at Portland as a thing that they want.”
There have been violent clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators in downtown Portland, with Trump last week stating that if the Oregon State Police cannot crush the protests on their own and to the satisfaction of the federal police present, he will deploy the National Guard.
More details to follow.
