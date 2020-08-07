Register
20:01 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cleveland police officer pepper sprays peaceful protester in the face during George Floyd protest

    Graphic Video: Probe Launched After Body Cam Shows US Cop Pepper-Spraying Peaceful Protester

    YouTube/Cleveland.com
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080097500_0:32:1206:710_1200x675_80_0_0_d903661e2b19a237143b370c3f48d846.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008071080097533-graphic-video-probe-launched-after-body-cam-shows-us-cop-pepper-spraying-peaceful-protester-/

    Cleveland, Ohio, police have launched an internal investigation after highly requested body camera footage showed a local cop pepper-spraying a peaceful protester on May 30, just five days after George Floyd, an unarmed, nonviolent Black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    Protests against police brutality were reportedly peaceful as demonstrators convened at Cleveland’s Willard Park earlier that day. However, tensions escalated as riots and looting began to occur alongside the activism.

    Later that day, hundreds of protesters descended upon the city’s Justice Center and took their demonstrations to the police line backed by Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies in riot gear.

    “We should be burning the whole f**king building,” a woman is overheard saying around the 1:21 timestamp.

    Be advised, the footage below contains language that some audiences may find offensive.

    “You might want to tell your dude down there to take that sign down,” remarks the recording officer right as another cop is seen pepper-spraying the woman who made the aforementioned comments.

    “You don’t even know her,” the recording cop proclaims as protesters rush to assist the woman.

    In an apparent defense of the officer who deployed the pepper spray, the officer continues to argue with protesters.

    “She- He threw a parking sign,” he says, seconds before the video skips forward.

    “What did I do? I stood here, you watched it,” the pepper-sprayed individual asks. “Look at yourselves.”

    The incident, which occurred at approximately 4:48 p.m. local time, was one of many clashes that took place in the city, as officers were observed firing pepper balls, flash grenades and tear gas in response to having “water bottles and other items” lobbed at them, according to Cleveland.com.

    Protester John Sanders lost his left eye after being struck by a bean bag round on May 30. While Sanders has undergone reconstructive surgery to repair his eyelid, a probe into the matter has been launched by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland Field Office was quick to issue a notice and offer a reward for information on three men who allegedly committed theft and property damage on May 30. At the same time, Cleveland.com reported that the local sheriff’s office dragged its feet for “nearly two months” on media requests for body camera footage from that day, including the video of the woman being pepper-sprayed.

    Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to the outlet on Wednesday that the incident is “under investigation” and the body camera footage has been issued to the department’s internal affairs unit. The recording officer’s identity remains unknown.

    At least two lawsuits against Cleveland authorities have been filed by peaceful demonstrators in relation to the May 30 escalations of violence.

    Ryan O’Connor, a 29-year-old Cleveland resident, argued in a late June court filing in the US District Court of Cleveland that Officer John Kazimer violated his civil rights and used excessive force against him while O’Connor was trying to prevent a clash between police and protesters.

    Jaleesa Bennett, another nonviolent demonstrator present that day, filed a lawsuit against the same officer one month later, accusing Kazimer of excessive force. According to the filing, Kazimer blasted Bennett in the face with pepper spray some 30 minutes after he beat O’Connor with his baton.

    “This case perfectly highlights why there is such distrust toward police departments,” attorneys Ian Friedman and David Malik said in a statement provided to Cleveland.com. “An officer breaks the law twice on camera, physically harms people and remains a police officer.”

    Related:

    ‘You’re Going to Get Your A** Whooped’: US Cop’s Traffic Stop Leads to Criminal Probe - Video
    Video: US Cop Indicted in Stun Gun Case That Saw Black Man Repeatedly Electrocuted
    ‘Get Off Me!’: US Cops Violently Slam Teenager Over Alleged Bicycle Safety Failures - Video
    US Cops Arrest Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Who Allegedly Spat in Illinois Trooper’s Coffee
    ‘I Want My Father’: Probe Launched After US Cops Arrest Kids in Mistaken Stolen Car Stop - Video
    Tags:
    excessive force, police brutality, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, body camera video, body camera, sheriff, demonstrations, protests, police, Ohio, Cleveland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse