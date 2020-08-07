Rioters in Portland Aggressively Confront Elderly Women Who Tried to Stop Them - Videos

Two elderly women met an aggressive response from rioters whom they tried to stop from vandalising wooden barricades in a residential area near the Portland Police Department's East Precinct on Thursday night.
Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling shared videos of the incident that showed the rioters aggressively confronting the women, one of them using a walker.
Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020
According to journalist Andy Ngo, one of the women had white paint dumped all over her after she tried to stop rioters from attacking the Portland Police department.
An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020
Like many other US cities, Portland has seen mass protests against police brutality and racism that erupted in the country following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in late May. Many of the protests turned violent, with some of the participants involved in arson and looting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)