Ohio Governor's Second COVID-19 Test Comes Back Negative After Initial Positive Evaluation

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for the coronavirus just hours after his first test came back positive.
In a tweet, the governor wrote that he took the second test in Columbus alongside his wife and staff members, all of whom were COVID-negative as well.
According to the official, the second test was a more common PCR test unlike the first relatively-new antigen test. He expressed his confidence about the results of the new evaluation.
DeWine added the his wife and he will take another PCR test on Saturday to reconfirm their results.
The governor was expected to greet US President Donald Trump in Cleveland on Thursday where he arrived as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.
