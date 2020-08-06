US Special Envoy for Iran Hook Resigns, Will Be Replaced by Abrams

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that Hook will step down and that “following a transition period”, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams will take on the Iran role.
"Brian Hook has decided to step down from his role as the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary", Pompeo said in a statement.
I thank Special Representative Brian Hook for his 3+ years of service to the State Department and @realDonaldTrump as he moves on to the private sector. He has been a valued member of my leadership team.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 6, 2020
Abrams will be the special envoy for both countries, he added.
Hook began serving as US special envoy for Iran and senior policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2018. He previously served as the director of policy planning under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
