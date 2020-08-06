Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Trump Goes on Trip to State

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19, just after US President Donald Trump left Washington on a trip to the state.
According to the statement, the governor plans to "follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days".
Lieutenant Governor of Ohio Jon A. Husted has also been tested for coronavirus, but the result came back negative, the statement said.
As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days.— Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) August 6, 2020
US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Cleveland in the afternoon on 6 August and will make a couple of stops in northern Ohio as part of his 2020 presidential campaign. Trump will also reportedly sign an executive order urging the federal government to buy certain drugs from US manufacturers instead of from overseas companies.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 4,802,491 cases of COVID-19, with an increase of 53,685 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths has risen by 1,320 to 157,631.
