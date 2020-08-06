Two Arrested After San Francisco Police Bust Meth Lab at 'Alternative Housing' Hotel, Reports Say

San Francisco police have arrested two people for running a meth lab at the Civic Center Motor Inn, a hotel that is part of the city's alternative housing programme, local news outlet KTVU reported. The hotel confirmed the arrest to the outlet, but declined to comment further.
The police said they responded to a call regarding "a strong chemical odor emanating from a guest room" at the hotel.
"Officers conducted an investigation and discovered chemicals known to make narcotics, which were isolated to one guest room. Two adults were arrested for narcotics related charges, some of which are possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for sales, manufacturing controlled substances, and conspiracy”, Fox News quoted the police as saying.
The alternative housing programme implemented by the city authorities provides vulnerable categories of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic with temporary shelter, such as hotels and other facilities. The city's efforts, however, have been criticised, as some homeless people suffer from drug addictions or mental illnesses.
