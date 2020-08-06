Register
14:14 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters pray as US President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry on January 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida

    'Evangelicals for Trump' Event to Be Held at Vegas Casino Despite Nevada's Strict Coronavirus Rules

    © AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080083857_0:164:3072:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_7de96845aab3f91410455d01cf019e86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008061080085783-evangelicals-for-trump-event-to-be-held-at-vegas-casino-despite-nevadas-strict-coronavirus-rules/

    According to the anti-coronavirus measures introduced by the state of Nevada as the lockdown started to be eased, casinos may fill up to 50 percent capacity, while churches and other places of worship are allowed to house no more than 50 people at a time.

    President Trump's re-election campaign is holding an "Evangelicals for Trump" event on Thursday at a Las Vegas hotel and casino, amid Nevada's controversial ban on gatherings of over 50 people in houses of worship while places like casinos fall under laxer rules - a 50 percent capacity limit. 

    The event, which will feature Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White, megachurch Pastor Jentezen Franklin, and Pastor Jack Hibbs of the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, is scheduled to take place at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Centre, one of Las Vegas's joint hotels and casinos.

    A spokesperson for the city told Fox News that they had reminded the organisers to follow coronavirus-mitigating regulations, including social distancing and wearing face masks. Hibbs tweeted shortly afterwards saying the "event will fill up to capacity...".

    President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer as pastor Paula White leads the room in prayer during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Evangelical Women Pray For Trump to Have 'Power Like None Other' During Surprise Hotel Visit

    In their statement the campaigners pointed to the specifics of the legislation suggesting that the gathering would be a rare, unifying event for the state's Christian Evangelicals as this tumultuous time of the pandemic.

    "In a time when many Nevadans can't go to church because of overreaching restrictions, President Trump's campaign is bringing together evangelicals from across the community to pray, worship, and discuss key issues facing Americans in the November election", Trump 2020 deputy national press secretary Ken Farnaso stated.

    Farnaso thereby picked up on Nevada's anti-coronavirus order, which was recently challenged in the Supreme Court by Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, who complained about the 50-person cap imposed on its congregation. Nevada vehemently defended the order citing the broad police powers granted to states during emergencies like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which to date has killed more than 150,000 Americans. The Supreme Court later denied the church an injunction, with all of the Republican-appointed justices except for Chief Justice John Roberts dissenting from the court's decision not to give the injunction.

    Church cross
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr/Valerie Everett
    Illinois Evangelicals Flout Crowd Restrictions After Suing Governor Over Stay-At-Home Order

    Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote a separate dissent in the case joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, pointed out that not only will "[p]reventing congregants from worshiping ... cause irreparable harm" as the US Constitution fully protects religious liberty, stressing that there was little difference in the nature of gatherings at a church or a casino.

    In the wake of the controversy, Farnaso, in a statement, touted Trump's judicial appointments, which have been crucial issues for the evangelical community, who Trump won by a significant margin in 2016 and who are due to attend the Nevada event on Thursday.

    A Pew Research Centre survey conducted in June showed 72 percent of white evangelicals approved of Trump's job as president, down five percentage points since January. Meanwhile, 75 percent said Biden would make a "poor" or "terrible" commander-in-chief. The same survey found that 82 percent of white evangelicals plan to vote for Trump, meaning 10 percent of those who said they disapprove of Trump's job performance still intend to vote red.

    Related:

    TikTok To Build First Euro Data Centre Worth $500m In Ireland Amid Trump Trade War, Microsoft Talks
    Trump Denies Helping GOP Ops' Reported Efforts to Get Kanye West on Swing States' Ballots
    Bolton Slams Trump's Middle East Policy, Says US Should Have Toppled Iranian Regime
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, protestants, Evangelicals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse