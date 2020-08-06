Rodney Davis Contracts COVID-19, Urges Public To Wear Masks, Social Distance Amid Surge In US Cases

The US representative for Illinois announced the diagnosis this week, stating he was having his temperature monitored twice a day, adding he did not have any major symptoms. The announcement comes amid a spike in cases among US lawmakers as the country grapples with the pandemic.

US Rep Rodney Davis [R-Ill] confirmed he had been infected by coronavirus following a period of high temperatures, it was reported on Wednesday.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, his wife Shannon Davis, a former cancer survivor and 'at-risk' person for the disease, was negative.

Constituents meeting the lawmaker in the past 48 hours were being traced by local health authorities working with his office under advice from the Office of the Attending physician, he added.

“During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority. If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The Republican representative is the third lawmaker diagnosed with the disease, including Sen Tim Kaine [D-VA], Rep Mike Kelly [R-PA] and Sen Rand Paul [R-KY], pushing the total number of lawmakers infected by the disease past 15.

US national security advisor Robert O'Brian, who was recently appointed after former chief John Bolton, also returned to work after recovering from COVID-19 and testing negative twice for the disease, report said.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has required all representatives to wear masks in Congress, adding staff failing to comply may be thrown out by the House sergeant-at-arms.

"Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the House," Pelosi told congresspeople on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest announcements come as the US continues to struggle with a surge in coronavirus infections, with the total number of reported cases surpassing 4.8m with over 158,000 deaths, according to global figures.