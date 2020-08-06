Three Teenagers Armed With AK-47 Arrested After Breaching Mar-a-Lago

According to the Palm Beach Police Department, three 15-year-old boys were taken into custody after illegally entering the grounds of the Mar-a-Lago Club owned by President Donald Trump.
The police spokesman stated that the youngsters were spotted in a car parked in Middle Road on Friday at midnight, but when the officers approached, they took off in a bid to escape.
After a short pursuit, the teens stopped near the Southern Boulevard Bridge, left the car, and ran toward Mar-a-Lago, where they were eventually caught. A police spokesman said Mar-a-Lago security found a backpack on a seawall with a Mini Draco 7.62 calibre AK-47 and a 14-round magazine inside.
The suspects, whose identittes were not released, were taken into custody following the incident.
