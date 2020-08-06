Trump’s Reelection Campaign Accuses Facebook of Bias Against US Leader Over Video Removal - Report

“The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus. Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth", Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Courtney Parella said in a statement, as quoted by The Hill.
Earlier, Facebook, which decided to fight the spread of false information about COVID-19 and remove fake content, removed the video from Trump's page.
The video contains an excerpt from a Fox News interview with the US President, in which he said children were "almost immune" to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that Twitter restricted Trump's campaign from posting tweets after its account shared a video containing alleged disinformation about the novel coronavirus disease.
The video "is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again", a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)