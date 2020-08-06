Biden Campaign, Affiliates Raise $294 Mln Ahead of November Election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and affiliated groups have raised a total of $294 million in cash, the campaign announced on Wednesday, as only three months are left before the November election takes place.
"The Biden campaign is on the march, building off the incredible momentum from this summer with another lights-out fundraising month, banking another $50 million for the final stretch to election day", campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillion said.
In July alone, Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $140 million, which is close to the $141 million they raised in June.
However, President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have outperformed the former vice president over the last month, with $165 million in fundraising, which, according to Trump's campaign, was more than was raised in any single month in 2016. As of the end of July, the Trump campaign and the RNC had $295 million in cash on hand.
The Biden campaign also announced it would spend $280 million on TV commercials and digital ads in at least 15 states, starting from Labour Day and running till 3 November.
