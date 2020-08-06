Videos: Feds Raid YouTuber Jake Paul’s California Mansion Amid FBI Probe of ‘Criminal Acts’

The FBI has revealed it is “investigating allegations of criminal acts” following the execution of search warrants on YouTuber Jake Paul’s mansion in Calabasas, California, and the Graffiti Mansion of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Social media erupted Wednesday morning as footage obtained by TMZ showed federal agents in “armored trucks” swarming Paul’s home in Calabasas.

Authorities were later seen emerging from the YouTube star’s home with what appears to be several rifles.

"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement obtained by ABC 7.

The raid began at 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to USA Today. No arrests were made.

The FBI spokesperson also revealed to ABC 7 that a related search warrant was also executed in Las Vegas. TMZ also received footage of agents raiding the Vegas-based Graffiti Mansion, which is reportedly owned by Paul’s friend and fellow YouTuber Armani Izadi.

This federal investigation comes alongside a decision by Arizona’s Scottsdale Police Department to drop misdemeanor charges against Paul, Izadi and Andrew Leon.

The three were charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after several businesses inside Scottsdale Fashion Square mall were trashed and looted in the wake of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Arizona station KTAR News reported.

Videos posted to social media at the time showed Paul and others at the mall referenced by FBI agents.

“The Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office are coordinating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the FBI to ensure that justice is served regarding criminal acts at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30, 2020,” Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Watts said in a Wednesday email to Phoenix, Arizona, newspaper the Daily Independent.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed.”

Richard Schonfeld, Paul’s attorney, told the Associated Press that he and his client have received word of the search warrant being executed at Paul’s home.

“We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” he said, noting that Paul was “out-of-state” during the early-morning raid.