19:00 GMT05 August 2020
    People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020

    ‘Powerful Message’: New York City Sets Up Checkpoints to Enforce Quarantine for Travelers

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    US
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said that New York City is establishing quarantine checkpoints at “key entry points” along main bridges and tunnels to screen travelers coming into the city from 35 US states with bad COVID-19 outbreaks.

    “Travelers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine and will be reminded that it is required, not optional,” de Blasio said during a news briefing, Reuters reported. 

    "The checkpoints are going to send a very powerful message that this quarantine is serious. Even if we can't reach every single person, I think it'll get the message across," de Blasio added, according to NBC New York. "We don't want to penalize people. We want to educate them, make sure they're following the rules."

    The quarantine measures will apply to the following states and territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

    Travelers who do not comply with the 14-day quarantine mandate could face fines of as much as $10,000. 

    Travelers will also be required to fill out state contact forms upon arrival in New York. Failure to submit the form could also result in a $2,000 fine and mandatory quarantine as well.

    On Wednesday, Dr. Ted Long, head of New York City’s Test & Trace Corps, a public health initiative to fight COVID-19, said that a fifth of all new COVID-19 cases in New York City are from out-of-state travelers, CNBC reported.

    “We want you to come into New York City, but we need you to safely separate for two weeks when you arrive to keep New York City safe,” Long noted.

    Long also said that those quarantining in New York will receive free food deliveries, assistance with medications and even telehealth services.

    “We know that it’s not easy to get through a two-week period of safe separation, but it’s incredibly important, and we're going to do everything in our power to help you,” Long noted.

    Despite being the US epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, New York City has successfully managed to keep infection rates down in recent months. 

    The latest data by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene shows that more than 223,000 cases of the virus have been reported in the city since the pandemic began, and almost 19,000 people have died as a result. However, New York City has shown considerable declines in new cases and deaths in recent times, with its rate of positive tests being under 3% since early June. The city has also not reported any COVID-19 deaths since August 1, and there were only three COVID-19-related deaths in the entire state of New York on Monday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

    The city’s museums, malls and gyms are still closed, and indoor dining at restaurants remains suspended. De Blasio also noted Wednesday that such indoor locations will not be allowed to reopen any time soon and that the city will reconsider its rules after Labor Day.

    “I don’t think we’re talking about the next few weeks by any stretch,” he said, Politico reported. “I think it’s a post-Labor Day reality, from my point of view, to assess it after we’ve seen what happens after Labor Day.”

    Votre message a été envoyé!
