Joe Biden Purchases $280 Million in Advertising for Presidential Campaign

Joe Biden's campaign announced the purchase of advertisements worth $280 million to promote his candidacy prior to the upcoming presidential election in the United States. The purchase includes TV ads worth $220 million, the largest TV time reservation in the history of the country, and $60 million for digital ads.
"We think it's important that people see him, and hear him, because it goes to the issue of leadership, and the kind of reassuring presence and stable leadership which we believe people see in Joe Biden", said Biden senior strategist Mike Donilon.
The ads will show the Democratic candidate as an empathetic leader in contrast to Trump, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters, adding that the fact the ads will be aired in historically Republican states indicates a desire to go on the offensive. In addition to Biden, the ads will feature his vice presidential pick, who he is expected to announce next week, according to Biden’s aides.
The Democrat’s massive ad purchase is almost twice what the Trump campaign has spent on ads – $147 million. Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s re-election campaign spokesman, claimed the fact that the Democrat shelled out almost $300 million is a sign that Biden’s campaign is in peril.
"We look forward to the Biden ad that brags about surrendering his entire agenda to socialists Bernie [Bernie] Sanders and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ardent critic of Trump]. This is clearly an attempt to cover up the fact that he's playing defense, running ads in Colorado, Nevada, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Virginia? Bad signs for Biden", said Murtaugh.
