‘One Of The Good Guys’: Influential New York Post Columnist Pete Hamill Dies Aged 85

A newspaper columnist who wrote several novels and non-fiction books has passed away aged 85. Pete Hamill died in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Tributes are flooding in for veteran journalist Pete Hamill, who has passed away in New York.

"Pete was truly one of the good guys,” his brother Denis Hamill said.

Hamill, who espoused liberal issues, spent most of his career at the New York Post but was fired when Australian-born media tycoon Rupert Murdoch took over the paper.

​He later had a spell as editor-in-chief of the Post’s rival, the New York Daily News.

Hamill met and interviewed many famous people during his illustrious career, including The Beatles - before they made it big - Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones.

He lived with actress Shirley MacLaine for a while, dated Jacqueline Onassis and was linked to Barbra Streisand and many other women.

​His columns were highly influential and he wrote an open letter to Robert Kennedy which helped persuade him to run for president in 1968.

Hamill was at the scene when a Palestinian assassin Sirhan Sirhan gunned down Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

He was famously listed as one of President Richard Nixon’s enemies in the media.

