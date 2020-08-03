Trump Says US Probe Into His Financial Docs Part of Continuing ‘Witch Hunt’

The New York District Attorney's Office on Monday filed new documentation aiming to refute the argument by Trump's lawyers that a subpoena of his finances has no bearing. That document, Sputnik reported, revealed the investigation may go far beyond the money trail of "hush payments" given to several women to ensure their silence about past liaisons with Trump, and might include financial crimes such as bank and insurance fraud.
“There’s nothing I know even about it … I know nothing about it."
“This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.
"It's Democrat stuff. They failed with [former special counsel Robert] Mueller, they failed with everything. They failed with Congress. They failed at every stage of the game."
