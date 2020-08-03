Register
20:14 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year

    Videos: US Navy Probe Launched Over Footage of Military K-9 Attacking ‘Kaepernick Stand-In’

    Twitter/BillyCorben
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080049597_0:0:1284:722_1200x675_80_0_0_0d3d580781a60fab03ec07bc45776029.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008031080049627-videos-us-navy-probe-launched-over-footage-of-military-k-9-attacking-kaepernick-stand-in-/

    US Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) officials have launched an investigation into a recently republished video that went viral over the weekend and depicted military working dogs attacking a kneeling man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

    Video of the event, which occurred in 2019 at the National Navy SEAL Museum near Ft. Pierce, Florida, was republished on Twitter on August 2 by Florida-based documentarian Billy Corben, who presumably quoting the linked Instagram post, noted that the “Kaepernick stand-in” was featured during a fundraiser.

    A total of four dogs are unleashed on the man in the first clip.

    The crowd at the event is overheard laughing as the man in the jersey, who is wearing heavily padded clothing, says that he will stand around the 20-second mark of the second video.

    Kaepernick notably led a kneeling movement in the National Football League (NFL) to protest police brutality against Black people. His form of protest during the national anthem performances before NFL games was construed by some to be disrespectful to the American flag and US service members.

    US President Donald Trump referred to Kaepernick, and others who knelt during the anthem, as a “son of a b***h” during a 2017 address in Alabama while campaigning for then-Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

    “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the US Navy,” read a tweet issued by the US Navy SEALs’ official Twitter account.

    “We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.

    According to the Washington Post, the videos were first published to Instagram in January 2019, but it would appear the account or posts in question have since been deleted, as the links provided by the outlet return the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

    Despite its name, the Navy SEAL Museum is not directly affiliated with the US Navy. Furthermore, the museum is designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

    “The main objective of the Museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits,” claims the museum website.

    Circulation of these videos comes just days after the nonprofit organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced that Kaepernick would be one of five individuals honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. According to the July 27 news release on the matter, the award is issued to “outstanding changemakers who are working to advance equality, justice, and human rights during extraordinarily challenging times.”

    Related:

    Trump on Colin Kaepernick’s Potential Return to NFL: If He Deserves it, He Should Play
    'We Reject Your Celebration of White Supremacy': NFL's Kaepernick Denounces Independence Day
    Photo: US Navy Submariner Spotted Holding Laser Dazzler Rifle
    Engine Problems Force US Navy Poseidon Aircraft to Make Emergency Landing on Okinawa
    US Lawmakers Demand 'Immediate' Action From Navy Chief Over Alleged Naval Sex Trafficking Scandal
    Tags:
    Florida, dogs, US military, US Navy SEALS, US Navy, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse