Microsoft to Proceed With Talks Over Possible TikTok Purchase in US

Microsoft revealed in its official blog that the company is committed to continuing discussions with the White House over buying TikTok after a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.
The company noted the talks will be "in any event" completed "no later than 15 September".
"Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than 15 September, 2020. During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President", the company's statement said.
The company said further updates will be revealed when there is "definitive outcome" to the discussions.
