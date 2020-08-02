Portland Protests Continue As Federal Agents' Presence Reduced - Video

Live from Portland as demonstrators continue to rally amid the withdrawal of federal agents from the city following an agreement between local and federal officials.
Portland has seen 65 consecutive days of protests.
The increased violence follows weeks of protests against police brutality and racism that have erupted in Seattle, Portland and other US cities after the death of African American former convict George Floyd in police custody on 25 May. However, many of the protests have turned into riots, complete with violence against police officers and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.
