'Sure, Bill': Netizens Mock Clinton as He Denies Going to Epstein's 'Pedophile Island'

Following the recent emergence of court documents suggesting that former US President Bill Clinton visited the late Jeffrey Epstein's private island, frequently referred to in the media as “pedophile island”, the ex-US head of state has moved to deny the allegations.
According to Newsweek, Clinton's spokesperson Angel Urena told them in a statement that the former president has "never been to Little St. James Island."
"He'd not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade," he said. "Well before his terrible crimes came to light."
Urena also referred the media outlet to a statement Clinton issued a year ago, which declared that the latter has "not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida".
Many social media users, however, didn't seem particularly inclined to believe the denial, pointing to a certain scandal from the 1990s where Clinton made similar denials.
Some also joked about how Clinton's refutations might be technically correct, from a certain angle.
