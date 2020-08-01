Portland Protests Continue Amid Staged Withdrawal of Federal Agents - Video

The City of Portland has seen 63 consecutive days of protests, which started in late May.
Local and federal officials have agreed to withdraw law enforcement officials after local police completed a cleanup of “anarchists and agitators".
The increased violence follows weeks of protests against police brutality and racism that have erupted in Seattle, Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May.
However, many of the protests have turned into riots, complete with violence against police officers and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.
Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)