Seven People, Including Regional Lawmaker Dead as Two Small Planes Collide in Alaska

"At approximately 0827 hours on 7/31/2020, AST [16:27 GMT] in Soldotna received a report of a plane crash involving two aircraft near mile 91.5 of the Sterling Highway ... It was determined that two planes were involved. One plane had a single occupant, the other plane had six occupants. All were confirmed deceased on scene except for one person that succumbed to injuries during transport to the local hospital," the department said in a statement on late Friday.
The list of the victims includes regional lawmaker Gary Knopp, 67.
UPDATE: Seven people are dead after two planes collided midair near Soldotna this morning. NTSB is investigating.— KTVA 11 News (@ktva) July 31, 2020
The latest information: https://t.co/RHNlILkbCV pic.twitter.com/37UaoWGf6x
The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident.
