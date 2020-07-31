Register
15:57 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator hands out earplugs to fellow protesters to block out the sounds from flashbangs used by security forces, at a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 26, 2020.

    Soros-Funded District Attorneys Reportedly Paying Political Dividends Amid Floyd Protests

    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079996436_0:351:2942:2005_1200x675_80_0_0_2810734eda0ba948bcaced87bc65bb4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007311080026421-soros-funded-district-attorneys-reportedly-paying-political-dividends-amid-floyd-protests/

    George Soros, the Hungarian-born billionaire financier and hedge-fund manager, has been using his wealth to influence politics in countries around the world for over thirty years. Since 2016, the philanthropist has been accused of committing substantial financial resources to try to weaken the Trump administration.

    District attorneys and DA candidates supported by George Soros, his foundations and political action committees (PACs) have been openly involved in fighting federal authorities in court amid the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police violence protests sweeping America, Fox News contributor Ronn Blitzer has alleged following an investigation.

    According to the report, chief state prosecutors in states across the country who were backed by the billionaire during their election campaigns via his Justice & Public Safety PACs have backed controversial legal initiatives amid the George Floyd protests.

    These include St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s recent move to bring charges against the McCloskeys, a St. Louis couple who stood outside their home brandishing guns as a group of protesters marched past their home in June, some of them shouting threatening remarks. The couple say they engaged in the show of force out of fear that protesters who had previously targeted stores and bystanders might attack them next. Gardner received tens of thousands of dollars from Soros’ Safety and Justice committee in 2016 for an ad campaign.

    The charges against the St. Louis couple has since been turned into a property rights and gun rights issue among conservatives, and Missouri’s Republican governor, Mike Parson, has promised that he would consider pardoning the McCloskeys if they were charged. The couple is facing felony unlawful use of a weapon charges and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, and could get up to four years in prison if convicted.

    Mark and Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020.
    © Photo : Twitter / @notallbhas
    Mark and Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020.

    Cook County, Illinois State Attorney Kim Foxx is another Soros-supported actor. Earlier this year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Soros had given a $2 million donation to the Illinois Justice & Public Safety PAC supporting Foxx’s reelection. Foxx, who famously dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett after he falsely accused Trump supporters of assaulting him, recently told local media that she would be lenient toward protest and curfew-related violations, and suggested that prosecuting such cases would not be a “good use of our time and resources.”

    Several other prosecutors who have received financial support from Soros, including San Francisco DA Chesea Boudin, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Suffolk County, Massachusetts DA Rachael Rollins, are said to have taken part in ‘truth, justice and reconciliation commissions’ ostensibly charged with tackling systemic racial injustices organized by the Grassroots Law Project, whose aims include defunding the police.

    In Orlando, State Attorney candidate Monique Worrell accused her opponent Ryan Williams of using “anti-Semitic trope that the President of the United States also uses” after he brought up Soros’ support for her candidacy.

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Police officers stand outside Homan Square Police station near of a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., July 24, 2020

    Anti-Soros Sentiment Spikes

    Last month, US-based Jewish NGO the Anti-Defamation League reported that the number of negative tweets about Soros has spiked exponentially amid the George Floyd protests, with users accusing him of seeking to “destroy” the United States from within and alleging that he has been funding protests directly through support for Antifa or by busing street protesters in (these claims have not been substantiated).

    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management
    © AFP 2020 / Brendan Smialowski
    Stock Holdings of Megafinanciers Like Soros May Be Kept Secret Under Proposed New Regulations
    Soros’ Open Societies Foundations grant-giving network is known to have channeled as much as $33 million into groups affiliated with the Black Lives Matters movement, one of the protests’ key organizers, but again there is no evidence at this stage that the money was provided specifically to organize protests. OSF has also provided funding for a group called the Organized Communities Against Deportation, which has joined defund the police protests.

    Over Thirty Years of Experience

    With his involvement in politics going back to the mid-1980s, Soros has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on spreading his vision of a globalized, liberal, market-driven world order to over 60 countries worldwide. The investor got his start by providing financial and organizational support to anti-communist movements in Eastern Europe, including his native Hungary, in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, Soros established a series of institutions encouraging political, social and economic reforms throughout Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. This included spending over $100 million in Russia on textbooks, educational grants, media and NGOs. Soros’ foundations were kicked out of Russia in 2015 after authorities listed groups affiliated with him as a threat to national security.

    Late last year, US Attorney General Bill Barr said that Soros’ financial contributions to US prosecutors’ elections may have a detrimental long-term impact on law enforcement and lead to increased crime.

    Related:

    Author of New Book on George Soros Blasts BLM-Related ‘Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories’
    Stock Holdings of Megafinanciers Like Soros May Be Kept Secret Under Proposed New Regulations
    Taylor Swift's New Album May Feature Jabs Against George Soros, Media Suggests
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse