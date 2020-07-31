US VP Mike Pence in Minor Campaign Bus Accident in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to have been involved in a minor vehicular accident of the Trump 2020 campaign bus and a dump track in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to Fox Business.
The bus was reportedly on its way to a 'Cops for Trump' event and was passing through Allegheny County at around 11 a.m. local time, when it hit the dump truck. Two police motorcycles also appeared to go down, but the officers were said to have not been injured.
Pence was not injured, and quickly transferred to a waiting limousine to continue his journey. A Pence official reportedly called the accident "a minor fender-bender".
According to the Daily Mail, citing White House officials, Pence later called everyone involved in the accident, having spoken to the truck driver and one of the police officers from the motorcade, leaving a voicemail for another.
Per @KDKA
.@VP Pence "tour bus has been involved in a minor accident with a dump truck on the way to a campaign stop outside of Pittsburgh."
