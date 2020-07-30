Nearly 30 Million Americans Facing Food Insecurity Amid Pandemic, Survey Shows

That means that around 12.1% of the survey’s respondents experienced food scarcity.
The Household Pulse Survey also measures data related to loss in unemployment income, expected loss in unemployment income, delayed medical care, housing insecurity and educational changes.
For instance, the survey showed 26.5% of the 249 million people who participated experienced housing insecurity in the week that ended on July 21. Meanwhile 40.1% of all respondents experienced delayed medical care during that same period.
Many Americans are facing dire circumstances, as the COVID-19 pandemic has put millions out of work.
The US Labor Department on Thursday reported that there were 1.43 million new US jobless claims in the week that ended on July 25. The report also showed that there were a total of 17 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits during the week that ended July 18, which was an increase of 867,000 claims from the previous week’s numbers.
"The economy is at serious risk of sliding back into recession ... unless Congress and the Trump administration come up with another fiscal rescue package before Congress goes on its August recess,'' said Ryan Sweet, senior director of economic research for Moody's Analytics, USA Today reported.
Republicans have proposed a $1 trillion package that would provide another $1,200 stimulus check to millions of Americans as well as funds for small businesses. However, the plan would reduce the weekly $600 federal benefit provided to unemployed Americans.
