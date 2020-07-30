Trump: 'Must Know Election Results on the Night of the Election'

Following a Thursday suggestion made by Trump to postpone the upcoming 2020 US presidential election, the US president argued that he "must know Election results on the night of the Election", expressing his unwillingness to wait "days, months, or even years".
In a tweet posted moments before he bragged that he was "able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting", nevertheless noting that he "totally supports" absentee voting.
Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
Previously, Trump had claimed that the election might fall victim to fraudulent practices due to a mail-in ballot scheme suggested for the upcoming election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The US president claimed that because of the in-mail voting "2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history".
