Register
19:33 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Buddy, a 7-year-old German shepherd hailing from New York City’s Staten Island, recently died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    First Dog to Test Positive for COVID-19 in US Dies

    Screenshot/ABC7
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080018883_0:0:1612:907_1200x675_80_0_0_66152580b1195becca0d0d0784d40b45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007301080018930-first-dog-to-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-us-dies/

    Buddy, a 7-year-old German shepherd hailing from New York City’s Staten Island, died recently after contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the pet’s family revealed in an exclusive interview with the National Geographic.

    Nat Geo’s Wednesday article revealed that the Mahoney family first realized Buddy was having health issues in mid-April, when they noticed he was struggling to breathe and developing a thick mucus in his nose. 

    At the time, Robert Mahoney, Buddy’s owner, had been struggling with COVID-19 himself for three weeks before he received a positive diagnosis on April 12. While trying to get through the weak state that the novel coronavirus had left him in, Robert, after taking notice of Buddy’s troubles, was the first in the family to think the beloved pet was fighting a very similar battle.

    “Without a shadow of a doubt, I thought [Buddy] was positive [for COVID-19],” Robert told the outlet. 

    For a period of time, the family struggled to find a health professional willing to examine Buddy and have him tested for the virus, largely because Buddy’s local vet was not seeing patients and another local clinic was not willing to have Robert enter their establishment while he was positive for COVID-19.

    The second clinic, which was willing to prescribe Buddy some antibiotics over the phone, did not have COVID-19 testing kits in stock. And yet, despite Buddy being administered the antibiotics, his health continued to worsen as he kept having difficulty breathing and soon experienced a loss of appetite.

    From April 21 to May 15, the Mahoney family took Buddy to three different veterinarians on Staten Island, none of whom believed the pup was dealing with COVID-19. Through various X-rays and ultrasounds, the vets later determined that Buddy had an enlarged spleen and liver in addition to a heart murmur.

    However, it wasn’t until the 24th day of going back and forth between veterinarians that Buddy, who was becoming much more lethargic as he continued to lose weight, was finally tested for COVID-19. A few days later, test results revealed Buddy was positive for the novel coronavirus.

    The family was subsequently ordered to bring Buddy back into the vet’s office to confirm the results, as well as their second German shepherd, Duke, to see if he’d contracted the virus. Buddy’s second test came back negative, and Duke only tested positive for antibodies, which would suggest he contracted the virus earlier on.

    New first surfaced regarding Buddy on June 2, when the US Department of Agriculture issued a news release revealing that a German shepherd within the Empire State had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the notice indicated that Buddy was “expected to make a full recovery.”

    Buddy did not make a full recovery. Allison Mahoney, Robert’s wife, found Buddy on the morning of July 11 vomiting blood.

    “It looked like it was his insides coming out. He had it all over. It was coming from his nose and mouth,” she recalled to Nat Geo. “We knew there was nothing that could be done for him from there. What are you going to do for a dog with this? But he had the will to live. He didn’t want to go.”

    After transporting Buddy to the vet, Allison and Robert ultimately made the decision to euthanize him. That same day, the overseeing vet told the Mahoney family that new blood work results indicated that Buddy may have been suffering from lymphoma, which likely explained his persisting symptoms.

    The family explained to the outlet that the most frustrating and confusing part of the entire ordeal was that no one really seemed interested in investigating Buddy’s death or looking into how COVID-19 may have affected his health. 

    Although Robert had reached out to the New York City Department of Health to see whether they wanted to take the dog’s body for follow-up research, by the time they responded, it was too late. At that point, Buddy had already been cremated. 

    At present, 24 animals in the US have been recorded as testing positive for COVID-19, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Much is still unknown about the effects that the novel coronavirus has on animals, and whether animals with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the illness.

    Related:

    'She Handled This Very Well': 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Recovers From COVID-19 in 9 Days
    Scientists Explain Why Some COVID-19 Patients Lose Their Sense of Smell
    Priest, 16 Guards Test COVID-19-Positive Ahead of PM Modi’s Ram Temple Foundation-Laying Ceremony
    French Dogs Used to Detect COVID-19 Have 95% Success Rate
    Democrats in Hysteria Mode as Trump Floats Election Delay Over Voter Fraud Risks Amid COVID-19
    Tags:
    test, veterinarian, Staten Island, New York, German Shepherd, coronavirus, COVID-19, dog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse