Register
19:33 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media before departing on Marine One for travel to Midland, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020

    Democrats in Hysteria Mode as Trump Floats Election Delay Over Voter Fraud Risks Amid COVID-19

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080017907_0:0:3094:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_1cfd72a729de81692f7f2c16b6aba39b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007301080017820-democrats-in-hysteria-mode-as-trump-floats-election-delay-over-voter-fraud-risks-amid-covid-19/

    President Donald Trump has suggested delaying the November election amid concerns over mail-in voting. The proposal was met with some strong responses from members of Congress, particularly from the Democratic party.

    The US 2020 presidential election has the potential of turning into “the most inaccurate & fraudulent” in the US history due to a mail-in voting system, Trump tweeted on Thursday, accompanying his message by a question “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”.

    The president’s re-election campaign spokesman, Hogan Gidley, later clarified that the tweet was “just raising a question about the chaos Democrats have created with their insistence on all mail-in voting”, as quoted by CNN.

    Democratic Camp Reacts

    However, Trump’s comment was perceived as a solid intention by his Democratic critics and immediately attacked. US Representative  for Illinois’s 8th district Raja Krishnamoorthi said that the president has “no power” to delay the election date, with New Jersey’s Representative Mikie Sherrill outlining in an interview with MSNBC that it is only the US Congress that actually has the authority to decide on the election date and “we’re not moving it”, he added.

    This statement was echoed by US Federal Election Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, who said that POTUS lacks the power to move the election - a delay that should not happen anyway despite COVID-19 concerns.

    ​Democratic Senator from Illinois Tammy Duckworth reacted to the news by posting a quote from the US supreme law’s section election, a move that was soon followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    “Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution states: The Congress may determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States”, Pelosi’s tweet said.

    According to the US Senator from New Mexico Tom Udall, there was “no way” Donald Trump could delay national vote.

    “We shouldn't let him distract us from his #COVID19 incompetence. But the fact that he is even suggesting it is a serious, chilling attack on the democratic process. All members of Congress— and the administration— should speak out”, the senator wrote.

    ​Republican Camp Remains Low Key on the Issue

    Most of the Republicans in the US Congress did not comment on the president’s motion or declined to provide their thoughts on the subject when approached by the media, including Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst also did not support or reject Trump’s proposal when asked by Capitol Hill reporters.

    However, Republican Representative Rodney Davis tweeted that there will be “no delay” in the November vote.

    “Congress sets the election date, and it should not be changed. It will be held on November 3rd, as planned and required by law”, the top Republican on House Administration panel wrote.

    ​According to CNN correspondent Manu Raju, Sen. Lindsey Graham was also not a fan of Trump’s idea, which he reportedly called "not particularly good”. Graham has always been a vocal supporter of the president but his public rhetoric has recently visibly departed from POTUS in relation to a number of political and economic issues.

    The reporter later added that any move for a potential election delay was not shared by other prominent Republican senators, including Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Thom Tillis.

    “The election is going to be held in November. Absentee ballots in North Carolina are strongly encouraged, as has the president encouraged them", Sen. Tillis reportedly said.

    Unlike their Democratic colleagues, many GOP representatives have previously expressed similar concerns to POTUS about the potential for fraud in mail-in voting.

    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse