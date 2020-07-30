Trump Suggests Delaying 2020 Election as He Ramps Up Opposition to Mail-In Voting

Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that the November election might be tainted by fraud if mail-in balloting is used widely to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the November presidential election should be delayed to prevent fraud that might result from mail-in voting.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that mail-in ballots would lead to “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election” in US history.

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote,” he wrote.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

​It comes as Trump’s strongest attack yet on the remote voting system, which is being employed across the US to accommodate the looming election to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that mail-in voting would invite fraud and allow Democrats to damage his re-election chances this year. He claimed last week, for instance, that foreign governments would counterfeit “millions” of mail-in ballots.

Attorney General William Barr, the president’s ally, floated the same theory last month. When pressed on his comments on Tuesday, he told a House Judiciary Committee he had no evidence that foreign countries could successfully rig US elections with forged ballots but insisted it was “common sense” that they would try to do so.

Critics have accused the president of attacking remote voting to sow doubt about the fairness of the 2020 election and lay the groundwork for challenging the results if they upset him.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW