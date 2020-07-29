Register
22:13 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. June 18, 2020

    Nearly Half of Americans Unemployed Amid Pandemic Believe Job Opportunities Won't Return - Survey

    © REUTERS / Bryan Woolston
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080011278_0:0:2872:1615_1200x675_80_0_0_293ade547ee4952f7777300c4de3b1ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080011307-nearly-half-of-americans-unemployed-amid-pandemic-believe-job-opportunities-wont-return---survey/

    As if the expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefit bonus were not enough to cause concern for many Americans barely making ends meet, a new survey reveals that nearly 50% of US citizens whose families experienced job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic believe that those jobs are unlikely to return.

    According to a July 24 survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, it appears that the rising COVID-19 hotspots in major cities have had a negative impact on Americans who were once hoping to get their jobs back, despite job gains made in May and June.

    “In April, 78% of those in households with a job loss thought they’d be temporary. Now, 47% think that lost job is definitely or probably not coming back,” reported the AP.

    The AP noted that, overall, almost half of Americans claimed they or someone in their home lost income over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Honestly, at this point, there’s not going to be a job to go back to,” said Tonica Daley, a 35-year-old California resident who has four children ranging from 3 to 18 years old. “The kids are going to do virtual school, and there is no day care.”

    Despite more than 150,0000 deaths in the US due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, not all schools are taking the online approach. Some areas have already opened schools, possibly in an attempt to get parents back into the workforce.
    According to the AP-NORC poll, 72% of Americans support keeping restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, and only 27% support the prioritization of the economy over health.

    “A lot of people criticize our president, but he’s a cheerleader,” Jim Russ, 74, a retired state worker from Austin, Texas, told the AP. “As long we keep that, the American public will think positive and look positive.”

    This report comes just a few weeks after Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter as well as senior adviser, rolled out the “Find Something New” ad campaign, urging Americans to find new jobs.

    “The important thing [to the Trump administration] is the economy, not the people,” investigative reporter and columnist Dave Lindorff told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear earlier this month.

    “This is a disaster, but it could have, given time to prepare for obviously a rise in infections, but the only way it would work would be if everybody did what they do in Asia. And when there’s an epidemic, even like an ordinary flu epidemic, everybody wears masks. They do work.”

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and 14 Democratic colleagues in the Senate recently introduced the Masks for All Act, which was developed “in consultation with health experts” and would “use the United States Postal Service to distribute three free, reusable masks to every person in the country.” Democratic members of the House of Representatives have also introduced the legislation in that chamber.

    An estimate referenced by Sanders’ Tuesday release noted that widespread mask-wearing nationwide could save the lives of some 40,000 Americans before November 1.

    Related:

    Failure to Reopen US in ‘Humane, Open Way’ Puts Millions of Unemployed in ‘Unspeakable Position’
    ‘Complicit Barbie’: Ivanka Trump Scolded After Telling Unemployed Americans to Find New Careers
    Youths in India Falling Prey to Fake Gigolo Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Police Reveal
    GOP Functioning as ‘Mouthpiece of Business’ Amid US’ Dangerous Push for Jobs, School Openings
    Video: NYPD Claims Responsibility for Viral Abduction of Homeless Teen in Manhattan
    Tags:
    children, school, unemployment, Jobs, US economy, US economy, health, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse