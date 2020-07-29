Bridge Collapse, Major Fire Sparked by Train Derailment in Arizona - Video

A live broadcast shows the aftermath of a train derailment at a rail bridge over Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, where firefighters have been struggling to put out the flames.
According to Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir, there were no immediate reports of casualties from the fire, while the cause of the blaze has still not been identified.
Following the accident, Loop 202, a major thoroughfare in the metropolitan Phoenix area, has been closed in both directions near the fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
ALERT— avoid the Rio Salado/Ash Curve in Tempe. Train derailment with fire and bridge collapse. @TempePolice and Fire working the scene. pic.twitter.com/74mViQ6lar— Sylvia Moir (@ChiefMoir) July 29, 2020
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)