US Appoints Career Diplomat Jim DeHart as Coordinator for Arctic

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration has appointed career diplomat Jim DeHart to be a new US coordinator for the Arctic region, the Department of State announced in a release on Wednesday.

"The Department of State has appointed Jim DeHart as the US Coordinator for the Arctic Region," the release said. "Serving as the principal advisor to the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary on all Arctic matters, DeHart will lead and coordinate the Department’s policy-making and diplomatic engagement on Arctic-related issues to advance US interests in the region related to safety and security, sustainable economic growth and cooperation among Arctic states to support and strengthen the rules-based order in the region."

The State Department noted that DeHart holds the rank of Minister Counselor and has served in the Senior Foreign Service for 28 years.

Delighted to announce the appointment of Jim DeHart as U.S. Coordinator for the Arctic Region. I am fully confident Jim will lead efforts to advance U.S. interests related to safety and security, sustainable economic growth, and cooperation among Arctic States. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 29, 2020

DeHart most recently served as the Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements from 2019-2020, where he led the negotiation of status of forces, defense cooperation and burden-sharing agreements worldwide.

"Mr. DeHart served previously as Deputy Chief of Mission in Oslo, Norway, with extended periods as Charge d’Affaires. He brings significant experience in regional security, civilian-military cooperation and international negotiations," the release said.

The State Department emphasized that the United States is committed to ensuring a peaceful Arctic with protected US interests.

"The Department of State works across the federal government and with state and local government and Arctic indigenous communities to maintain US leadership in the region to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous future for all Arctic peoples. The appointment of Jim DeHart reaffirms the commitment of the United States to that mission," the release said.